CBI Court To Sentence Convicted Rapist-Murderer In RG Kar Medical College Case

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court is set to announce the sentence for Sanjay Roy, who was convicted on Saturday for the rape and murder of a 31-year-old medical trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The crime, which occurred in August 2024, triggered widespread protests across India.

The court found Roy, a civic volunteer, guilty under multiple sections including rape, causing death, and murder. The conviction carries potential sentences ranging from a minimum of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to life imprisonment or the death penalty.

During the trial, Roy maintained his innocence, claiming he was framed and pointing to his rudraksha chain as evidence. However, investigators identified him through CCTV footage and a Bluetooth earphone found near the victim's body in the hospital's seminar hall, where the crime occurred on August 9, 2024.

The case had significant repercussions, including violent protests that led to vandalism at the hospital's emergency ward during a 'Reclaim the Night' rally. The incident prompted the resignation of RG Kar College principal Sandip Ghosh and drew attention from the Calcutta High Court and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The CBI filed charges against Roy in October, and the trial began in November at West Bengal's Sealdah court. The victim's parents, present during the verdict, expressed gratitude to the court for delivering justice. The case highlighted serious security concerns in medical institutions and sparked debates about women's safety in public spaces.