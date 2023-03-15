CBI launches probe into 5 Red Cross branches
Highlights
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched an inquiry into the regional branches of the Red Cross Society across four states and a Union Territory over alleged corruption and financial irregularities
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched an inquiry into the regional branches of the Red Cross Society across four states and a Union Territory over alleged corruption and financial irregularities.
The Union Health Ministry is said to have received complaints of alleged corruption from the charitable trust's branches in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Officials said serious allegations were brought forward against the Tamil Nadu branch.
