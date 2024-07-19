  • Menu
CBI nabs 4 AIIMS students
New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday arrested four MBBS students of AIIMS Patna in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case, officials said. Three students of MBBS third year -- Chandan Singh, Rahul Anant, and Kumar Shanu -- and one second year student -- Karan Jain -- were arrested after detailed questioning by a CBI team, they said.

The students were taken away from their hostel rooms on Wednesday in the presence of senior faculty members of AIIMS who were informed in advance that the students needed for the probe, the officials said. The agency has sealed their hostel rooms, they said.

X