CBI Probes NEET-UG Irregularities Amid Widespread Protests

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an FIR concerning reported irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam held on May 5. The move comes amid nationwide protests and lawsuits filed by students over claims of question paper leaks.

Officials indicate that the Union education ministry filed a complaint, marking it as pivotal evidence in the FIR. The CBI has prioritized the case, forming special teams headed to Godhra and Patna, where police have already registered cases of paper leaks.

Following protests and political pressure, the ministry urged the CBI to investigate charges of conspiracy, cheating, impersonation, and evidence tampering. The CBI will also scrutinize the roles of public servants and middlemen involved in alleged malpractice.