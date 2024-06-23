  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

CBI Probes NEET-UG Irregularities Amid Widespread Protests

CBI Probes NEET-UG Irregularities Amid Widespread Protests
x
Highlights

The CBI has initiated an FIR and taken over investigations into alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam held on May 5. This action follows countrywide protests, litigation by students, and allegations of paper leaks and malpractice. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the exam across 571 cities.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an FIR concerning reported irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam held on May 5. The move comes amid nationwide protests and lawsuits filed by students over claims of question paper leaks.

Officials indicate that the Union education ministry filed a complaint, marking it as pivotal evidence in the FIR. The CBI has prioritized the case, forming special teams headed to Godhra and Patna, where police have already registered cases of paper leaks.

Following protests and political pressure, the ministry urged the CBI to investigate charges of conspiracy, cheating, impersonation, and evidence tampering. The CBI will also scrutinize the roles of public servants and middlemen involved in alleged malpractice.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X