Live
- Authorities should be alert during monsoons--Kottagudem MLA Koonanneni
- Heavy rain in Bhadradri kottagudem district
- Koonannesambashiva Rao attended the 2nd AITUC District Congress in Sarapaka as the Chief Guest
- Padma Shri awardee Sakini Ramachandraiah passed away at her home due to illness
- Outrage in Rajasthan Over Education Minister's Remarks On DNA Testing Of Tribals
- Security Forces Identify 35-40 Foreign Terrorists In Jammu Region, Intensify Counter-Terror Efforts
- Anna canteen launched in the Hyderabad
- CM Kejriwal knocks SC's door against interim stay on bail in excise policy case
- CBI Probes NEET-UG Irregularities Amid Widespread Protests
- 'So sad we can't see you all play in Australia': Khawaja hits back at CA after Afghanistan win
Just In
CBI Probes NEET-UG Irregularities Amid Widespread Protests
The CBI has initiated an FIR and taken over investigations into alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam held on May 5. This action follows countrywide protests, litigation by students, and allegations of paper leaks and malpractice. Over 23 lakh candidates appeared for the exam across 571 cities.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an FIR concerning reported irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam held on May 5. The move comes amid nationwide protests and lawsuits filed by students over claims of question paper leaks.
Officials indicate that the Union education ministry filed a complaint, marking it as pivotal evidence in the FIR. The CBI has prioritized the case, forming special teams headed to Godhra and Patna, where police have already registered cases of paper leaks.
Following protests and political pressure, the ministry urged the CBI to investigate charges of conspiracy, cheating, impersonation, and evidence tampering. The CBI will also scrutinize the roles of public servants and middlemen involved in alleged malpractice.