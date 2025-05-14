Jagan extends financial support to martyred jawan’s family

Kalli Thanda: Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, President of the YSR Congress Party and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, visited the residence of martyr Murali Nayak in Kallithanda, Gorantla mandal, Sri Sathya Sai district, to offer his condolences to the bereaved family. Murali Nayak, a Telugu jawan, lost his life in cross-border firing by Pakistan.

During his visit, an emotional moment unfolded when Murali’s father tearfully said, “Murali, get up and salute Jagan Sir,” as Jagan paid tribute before the soldier’s portrait. Speaking on the occasion, Jagan recalled that it was his government that initiated the policy of providing ₹50 lakh as ex-gratia to families of soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the nation. He thanked the current coalition government for continuing the tradition.

He also announced ₹25 lakh financial aid to the martyr’s family on behalf of the YSR Congress Party and said Murali’s life and sacrifice are a source of inspiration for the nation. He assured the family that the YSRCP would stand by them in all circumstances.