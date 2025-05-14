City research institute develops a new programme redefining maths education

Bengaluru: In a move to make mathematics learning more engaging and accessible, Prayoga Institute of Education Research, a DSIR-recognised institution in Bengaluru, has launched Dhatu, a new initiative to transform mathematics learning. Using a technology-enabled platform, Dhatu aims to make math less intimidating and more accessible for students. Offered free of cost, the program will pilot in 2025–26 and fully roll out by 2027, with a focus on reaching socially and economically disadvantaged schools and supporting quality math education across diverse communities.

Prayoga has collaborated with Prof. Jeffrey Ullman, Professor of Computer Science (Emeritus), Stanford University, Turing Awardee 2021, to develop comprehensive mathematics learning modules for students in grades 9–12, based on the NCERT curriculum. This one-of-a-kind platform allows a substantial amount of flexibility for students and teachers to customize their assessments from the three difficulty levels and select from an expansive question bank developed by the maths team at Prayoga.

Designed to support formative assessments and competitive exams like the JEE, Dhatu uses a multiple-choice format with contextual hints to guide students toward the correct answer. The Prayoga team has mapped both correct and common incorrect responses, identifying key points where students are likely to make mistakes.

“It’s heartening to see Prayoga driving innovation in education research and creating a model for STEM learning nationwide. In a country where math was once our strength, over 80% of high school students now experience anxiety around it. With technology shaping our future, math is more critical than ever.” said Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Science and Technology, applauding the initiative.

“By next month, we will have the privilege of reaching over 11,000 students, a meaningful step that reflects how research, when applied with intent, can bring about real change.” said Vallish Herur, Managing Trustee, Prayoga, describing the intent behind the initiative.

This notable initiative was launched through an event at the Prayoga campus in the presence of leading figures from the academic world, such as Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the Government of India, Department of Science and Technology, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Prof. Jeffrey D. Ullman, Emeritus from Stanford University and Turing Awardee 2021, and Dr. Ramana Yerrineni, Co-founder of Gradiance Corporation, also joined online to share their insights. Prominent figures such as D N Prahlad, Founder of Surya Software Systems Private Limited, Prof. Y Narahari, Professor at Indian Institute of Science and Dr. Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, Chairperson of IIEST, shared their vision for revolutionising educational concepts.

“The beauty of mathematics as a language is rarely taught, leading to fear and disengagement among students. This is largely a result of outdated teaching methods. Technology offers a powerful solution to reach every child and provide the support they need to truly understand and enjoy learning math.” said D N Prahlad, Founder of Surya Software Systems Private Limited, sharing the idea behind the genesis of Dhatu.

Unlike traditional assessment models that often focus on right or wrong answers without explanations and hints, Dhatu uses the Root Question Method to guide students through a logical progression of thought. Originally developed to assist university-level learners in computer science to understand algorithms, the Root Question Method has proven effective in breaking down complex subjects into digestible parts. Each question builds on a central “root” idea, providing choice explanation and feedback, helping learners connect the dots and understand the why behind the concepts.

This initiative shows Prayoga’s commitment to inclusive and empowering education, encouraging students nationwide to learn confidently and clearly. Prayoga is now welcoming schools to join the Dhatu program and be part of this transformative learning initiative.