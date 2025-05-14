Let’s strengthen the TDP at the field level.. Let’s keep the party alive for generations

Bukkapatnam: MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy is saying that only workers who have worked hard for the party will get positions in the future. He warned that those who do not work for the party will be kept away from positions. MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy spoke at an all-member meeting held with Bukkapatnam mandal TDP leaders and workers at the Puttaparthi MLA camp office on Tuesday. He said that if the party is neglected, the workers will suffer a great loss.

He said that the responsibility of strengthening the Telugu Desam Party at the field level is on all of us. He said that if the party is strong, there will be positions and power there. He called on the party workers to carry out the tasks assigned by the party responsibly. He said that it is not good to compete for positions without working for the party and such people should be kept away from positions.

The MLA called on all of us to work together for the party as members of the Telugu Desam Party family and develop the villages. Former Minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy said that development and welfare schemes are continuing under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu and it is the responsibility of the workers to take him to the people. He suggested that we should leave the groups among the leaders and work as a TDP group.

He said that the TDP leaders and workers should reconsider why the majority decreased in the last assembly elections. He called upon the activists to work hard so that Telugu Desam Party candidates win in all seats in the future. TDP leaders LIC Narasimhulu, Malli Reddy, Gangadhar, Venkatanarayana Reddy, Subbareddy, Vamsi, Balu, Yashoda Rayudu, Kumar, Manju, TDP family members and others participated in this program.