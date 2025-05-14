Live
Spotify’s AI DJ Gets Smarter, Now Responds to Voice Requests
Spotify Premium users can now use voice commands to ask the AI DJ for specific genres, artists, or musical vibes
Spotify is giving its AI DJ feature a major upgrade by allowing Premium subscribers to request music using voice commands. As of today, users can verbally guide the AI-powered DJ to play specific artists, genres, or moods—marking a shift from the previously passive experience based solely on listening habits.
The new feature is available when users press and hold the ‘DJ’ button at the bottom-right corner of the Spotify app while using the AI DJ. After a short beep, users can speak their requests, saying things like, “Play me some electronic beats for a midday run,” or “Surprise me with some indie tracks I’ve never heard before.”
Before this update, the DJ button simply shuffled your current track without any real input. Now, Spotify says users can personalize their sessions, whether it's selecting a mood, artist, or even a quirky prompt like “Play me music that fits my life as a movie.”
The voice-controlled DJ takes inspiration from Spotify’s AI Playlist feature, introduced in beta last year, which curated tracklists from text prompts. This latest update builds on that innovation, combining AI curation with natural voice interaction for a more tailored music experience.
However, there’s one notable catch: voice input is currently the only way to make requests. This could be inconvenient in public or quiet settings, where talking to your phone might not be ideal.
Still, the feature highlights Spotify’s push to deepen personalization using AI, creating a more interactive and immersive experience for music lovers.