CBI raids AAP's Gujarat poll co-incharge Durgesh Pathak; party leaders cry foul

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided the residence of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gujarat poll co-incharge Durgesh Pathak. Soon after the raid, the AAP launched a scathing attack on the Union government, accusing it of misusing the central agencies in order to arm-twist the Opposition leaders ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 2027.

In a post on social media platform X, AAP leader and former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said: "The Central government has started to threaten the AAP leaders by using the CBI."

Notably Pathak was appointed the AAP's Gujarat co-incharge for the 2027 Assembly elections.

"In the previous Gujarat Assembly elections, the BJP, scared by the AAP's presence got our leader arrested. Now when Durgesh Pathak has been assigned the responsibility of Gujarat AAP election co-incharge, the CBI has raided his house," Bharadwaj said.

"The BJP got unnerved by Durgesh Pathak's appointment as it is in a bad shape in Gujarat," he claimed.

The leader also professed that the BJP views the AAP as the main Opposition in Gujarat.

The party also said that the CBI raid was proof that the BJP was fearing the AAP's expansion to other states in the country.

Party leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi posted on X, "As soon as the AAP started preparing for the Gujarat polls, CBI raided the house of the party's election co-incharge of the state."

She claimed that only the AAP can challenge the BJP in Gujarat and the CBI raid shows the ruling party's "nervousness".

"In all these years, the BJP has not understood that we are not going to be scared of their threats," the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly said in her post.

AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "The CBI raid on Pathak's house is not a coincidence. It is a conspiracy born out of the BJP's fear. The BJP knows that only the AAP can challenge them in Gujarat, and this truth has shaken them."