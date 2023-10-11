CBI Raids Home And Office Of NewsClick Founder In FCRA Violation Probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at the residence and office of Prabir Purkayastha, the founder of NewsClick, following the registration of a case to investigate alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). This development adds to the growing scrutiny of the news portal by various government agencies.



The CBI's action against NewsClick is the latest in a series of investigations into the news portal, which has been under the microscope for its purported links to China and questionable funding sources.

Just last week, the Delhi Police arrested Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravorty, the Human Resources head of NewsClick, charging them under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been probing NewsClick since 2021 and has already seized assets belonging to Purkayastha as part of its investigations.

The Delhi Police's First Information Report (FIR) alleges that Prabir Purkayastha conspired with a group called the Peoples Alliance for Democracy and Secularism to disrupt the 2019 general elections. The FIR further claims that Chinese companies like Xiaomi and Vivo established shell companies to funnel foreign funds into this alleged conspiracy.

Citing undisclosed intelligence, the FIR asserts that both Indian and foreign entities illicitly infused large sums of money, with the intention to undermine India's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity, thereby posing a threat to the country's stability.

The FIR also implicates activist Gautam Navlakha and Neville Roy Singham, an American millionaire, accusing them of promoting Chinese propaganda. It suggests a longstanding association between Purkayastha and Navlakha dating back to 1991.

NewsClick has vehemently denied these allegations, asserting that it has never disseminated news or information under the influence of any Chinese entity or authority. They also denied taking directives from Singham, emphasizing that all their funding has complied with banking regulations and has been reported to the relevant authorities as required by law.

The Enforcement Directorate, which is also reviewing the Delhi Police FIR, had previously conducted raids at Purkayastha's premises in September 2021. The agency has alleged that it is investigating a fraudulent infusion of over ₹86 crore in foreign funds into the company that operates the NewsClick portal.

NewsClick describes itself as an independent media organization dedicated to covering news from India and worldwide, with a focus on progressive movements. It was founded in 2009.