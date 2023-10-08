CBI Raids Kolkata Mayor's Home Amid Controversy Over Jurisdiction

On Sunday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a search at the residence of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim as part of an investigation into an alleged municipal recruitment scandal in West Bengal. A team from the central investigative agency arrived at Hakim's residence in south Kolkata this morning, and an active search operation is currently in progress.



This action by the CBI comes in response to a specific legal development. Earlier, a single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court had issued an order on April 21 of this year, directing the CBI to assume control of the investigation concerning the municipal recruitment scandal. This judicial order was made in response to an application submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



However, it's worth noting that the Bengal government had raised objections to the jurisdiction of Justice Gangopadhyay, who presided over the case. These objections were rooted in a dispute regarding whether the judge had the authority to hear cases related to municipal matters. As a result, the legal proceedings surrounding this investigation have been marked by complexity and legal disputes.

