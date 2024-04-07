Live
Just In
CBI Raids Locations In Delhi, Rescues Newborns In Child Trafficking Operation
- The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducts raids in Delhi, rescuing three newborns from a house in Keshavpuram.
- The operation reveals a black market where infants were bought and sold as commodities. Several arrests, including a hospital ward boy, shed light on the trafficking network spanning the National Capital Region (NCR).
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a series of raids across various locations in Delhi as part of an investigation into child trafficking. In a significant breakthrough, three newborn babies were rescued from a residence situated in the Keshavpuram area of the national capital.
Sources within the CBI revealed that these newborns were being traded as commodities in the black market. The agency is currently in the process of interrogating all individuals involved, including the woman who allegedly sold the children and the buyers.
The scope of this operation transcends the boundaries of Delhi, with the CBI apprehending individuals connected to the trafficking of seven to eight children across the National Capital Region (NCR). Among those arrested are a hospital ward boy and several women.
According to CBI sources, approximately 10 children have been sold within the past month alone, leading to the arrest of seven individuals in total. The investigation has now expanded its reach to encompass multiple states, with several prominent hospitals coming under intense scrutiny.
Shockingly, newborns were being sold for exorbitant amounts ranging from ₹4 to 5 lakh, according to sources familiar with the matter. The CBI has affirmed that further investigation into the issue is currently underway.