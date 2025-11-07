CBI registers case against ex-Punjab DGP Mustafa, wife after son’s death

Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, his former legislator wife Razia Sultana, among others, regarding the death of their son Aqil Akhtar under mysterious circumstances in Haryana’s Panchkula on October 16.

The first information report (FIR) also named Akhtar's wife and sister under sections of murder and criminal conspiracy. However, the family claimed he had died due to a drug overdose.

A complaint by their neighbour, Shamshuddin Chaudhary, alleged foul play and prompted registration of a murder case.

Initially, the case was registered by the Haryana Police on the complaint of Chaudhary of Malerkotla town in Punjab, and later the case was transferred to the CBI on the recommendation of the state government.

The complainant referred to a video posted by Aqil on August 27 in which he alleged strained family relations and expressed fear for his safety.

In the 16-minute video, Aqil also mentioned severe family discord and claimed that his life was in danger. In the video, Aqil alleged that his mother and sister were part of a conspiracy to kill him or implicate him in a false case.

He also spoke of being forcibly detained, sent to a rehabilitation centre, and deprived of his business income. “They have taken everything from me,” Aqil had said in the recording.

A CBI spokesperson said an FIR had been lodged on Thursday against the four people under Sections 103 (1) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the CBI, the FIR was registered on allegations surrounding the unnatural death of Aqil Akhter, son of Mohammad Mustafa and Razia Sultana, who was residing in Panchkula.

“The FIR was registered on allegations that there was simmering discontent between the deceased and his family,” said the spokesperson, adding the investigation would be carried out by a specialised team.

The CBI has started collecting digital and forensic evidence and will question those named in the FIR. It is also examining the circumstances leading up to Aqil’s death, including the family’s internal disputes mentioned in the complaint.