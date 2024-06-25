CBI takes over 5 more NEET cases

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday took over five new cases of alleged malpractices in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG that were being investigated by police in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Bihar, as the political storm intensified with the opposition gearing up to confront the government

in Parliament on the paper leak issue. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police also arrested a Zilla Parishad school teacher from Latur and registered a case against four persons after it emerged that a racket was being operated to help NEET students willing to pay money to crack the exam.