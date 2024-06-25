Live
- Hyd’bad police fire warning shot, apprehend thief
- GHMC receives 242 grievances at Prajavani
- JC orders control of tomato, onion prices
- Applications invited for TG DEECET 2024
- Delhi Water Minister Atishi Hospitalized After Blood Sugar Plummets Amid Hunger Strike Over Water Crisis
- Controversy In Kerala: SYS Leader Mustafa Mundupara Advocates For Separate Malabar State
- Unemployed youth protest at TGPSC office
- Cantonment General Hosp to undergo revamp soon
- First chemist in history likely to be a female perfumer Tapputi
- 2 Bapatla beaches closed after six drowning deaths
CBI takes over 5 more NEET cases
New Delhi: The CBI on Monday took over five new cases of alleged malpractices in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG that were being investigated by police in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Bihar, as the political storm intensified with the opposition gearing up to confront the government
in Parliament on the paper leak issue. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra police also arrested a Zilla Parishad school teacher from Latur and registered a case against four persons after it emerged that a racket was being operated to help NEET students willing to pay money to crack the exam.
