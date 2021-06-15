Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

CBSE Class 12 evaluation criteria not final

CBSE Class 12 evaluation criteria not final
x

CBSE Class 12 evaluation criteria not final

Highlights

A CBSE constituted panel is yet to submit its recommendations for the criteria to evaluate class 12 students whose exams have been cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to sources.

New Delhi: A CBSE constituted panel is yet to submit its recommendations for the criteria to evaluate class 12 students whose exams have been cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to sources.

The 13-member panel, set up by the board for the purpose, was supposed to submit its report by Monday. However, it is likely to take a few more days for finalising the criteria. "The panel has not submitted its report. Widespread discussions have been held to come up with a fair and objective criteria. The final recommendations will be submitted soon," a source said. "Most panel member are in favour of giving weightage to class 10 and 11 scores besides pre board and internal exams for class 12.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X