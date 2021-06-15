CBSE Class 12 evaluation criteria not final

New Delhi: A CBSE constituted panel is yet to submit its recommendations for the criteria to evaluate class 12 students whose exams have been cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to sources.

The 13-member panel, set up by the board for the purpose, was supposed to submit its report by Monday. However, it is likely to take a few more days for finalising the criteria. "The panel has not submitted its report. Widespread discussions have been held to come up with a fair and objective criteria. The final recommendations will be submitted soon," a source said. "Most panel member are in favour of giving weightage to class 10 and 11 scores besides pre board and internal exams for class 12.