Celebrating digitalisation of literature

Banharpali: The DAV Public School hosted its Literature Conclave, Infusion 2024, under the theme “Digitalisation of Literature: Its Journey from Page to Pixel.” The event witnessed thought leaders, educators and students exploring literature’s transformation in the digital age.

The OPGC, ITPS, Banharpali, Managing Director, Manas Ranjan Rout, was the chief guest and First Lady and Ladies Club President Tarakeswari Rout was the guest of honour. The school principal, Anita Bhagyaraj, delivered the welcome address.

In his address, Manas Ranjan Rout said literature has made a transformation journey from print to digital. He inspired the young audience to embrace both the realms.

A book release function was held and authors Swarnalata Lenka and Panchanan Duria were felicitated for their contributions to literature. Their works, rooted in culture and storytelling, were celebrated as timeless additions to the literary world.

Chief speaker Rati Kant Dash, Head of HR and Administration, spoke on literature’s evolving landscape. He was subsequently felicitated for his invaluable contributions. In an engaging storytelling session,Subrat Kumar Pujari captivated the audience with his

vibrant narration. There was a panel discussion led by Sanghamitra Mishra, Meena Soni, Sushama Das and Jagannath Bibhar. The panelists shared their perspectives on how digital media has both challenged and enriched traditional literature.

Students showcased their talents in a series of presentations, including an enchanting Odissi dance, a monologue enactment, “sloka” chanting, fable presentation, drama and poetry recitation in English, Hindi and Odia. Each performance highlighted literature’s universal appeal and its power to transcend linguistic boundaries. The event concluded with Master Vidyaranya Dikshit’s compelling book review. Infusion 2024 served as a powerful reminder of literature’s enduring spirit, ever-evolving and adapting from the page to the digital pixel.