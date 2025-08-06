Live
- Center and State Governments carried out Relief and Rescue Operations at warfooting
Center and State Governments carried out Relief and Rescue Operations at warfooting
Despite Adverse Weather, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reaches Ground Zero
The relief and rescue operations in disaster-hit Dharali (Uttarkashi) are being carried out at war footing by both central and state agencies. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami braved challenging weather conditions to visit the affected region and met with the victims. He directed officials to ensure no effort is spared in the ongoing relief and rescue efforts.
Prime Minister Takes Update
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone on Wednesday morning to get an update on the natural disaster in the Dharali region and the ongoing relief operations. CM Dhami informed the Prime Minister that the state government is actively engaged in relief and rescue work. He added that continuous heavy rainfall is posing challenges in some areas, but all concerned agencies are working in coordination to provide prompt assistance to the affected. Prime Minister Modi assured full support from the central government.
CM Reaches Dharali
CM Dhami departed for the affected area on Wednesday morning. He met with the affected families, assuring them of all possible assistance, and reviewed the progress of relief operations. He also interacted with personnel engaged in rescue work on-site and directed officials to ensure timely distribution of relief materials. The Chief Minister stated that two helicopters have been deployed to deliver essential food and relief supplies to the Dharali region. Restoring normalcy and ensuring aid reaches every affected person remains the state government's top priority.
Chinook, MI-17 Helicopters Deployed
In response to the state government’s request, the Centre deployed two Chinook and two MI-17 helicopters from Chandigarh, Sarsawa, and Agra to Jolly Grant Airport early Wednesday morning. Heavy machinery is being airlifted via Chinook helicopters to restore road connectivity. Around 125 Army personnel and 83 ITBP personnel are actively involved in rescue operations. BRO teams, including six officers and over 100 laborers, are working tirelessly to clear blocked roads.
Beds Reserved at Doon and AIIMS Rishikesh Hospitals
To ensure timely medical care for the injured, the Health Department has reserved beds at Doon Medical College, Coronation District Hospital, and AIIMS Rishikesh. Specialist doctors have been dispatched to Uttarkashi, including psychiatrists for trauma support in the disaster-affected areas.
Relief Camps Started at Jhala and Harsil
Teams from the Army, ITBP, SDRF, Police, and Revenue Department are carrying out rescue operations on the ground. Relief camps have been set up at Inter College Harsil, GMVN, and Jhala. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to restore electricity and communication networks on a war footing. NIM and SDRF teams have begun constructing a temporary bridge at Limchagadh.
On Tuesday evening, the state government also deployed a high-level coordination team including three IAS officers, two IGs, and three SSP-level IPS officers to Uttarkashi to streamline the relief and rescue operations.