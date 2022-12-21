Center Asks Covid alert, Requests States To Keep Track Of Positive Samples And Intensifies Variation Tracking

According to data released on Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry, India saw 112 new coronavirus infections, while the number of current cases fell to 3,490. The total numberfor Covid cases stood at4.46 crore which is approximately4,46,76,199 cases. The Indian government has taken action to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the nation again after noticing an increase in Covid-19 cases worldwide.

In order to assess the Covid-19 situation in the nation—which India has been reporting over 1,200 cases a week of—Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet with senior authorities and specialists on Wednesday. The Union Health Ministry states that averting a lethal Covid-19 wave is still a public health challenge as the world continues to record almost 35 lakh cases each week.

Rajesh Bhushan, secretary of health, urged all states and union territories to speed up genome sequencing in a letter. Every state in India has been instructed to send all Covid-positive samples to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories on a daily basis (IGSLs)

Covid cases in the East Asian nation have increased to the point where experts predict that within the next three months, 60% of the population could be fatally infected with the virus. This is despite reports that weeks after the Xi Jinping-led Chinese government relaxed the strict Covid curbs under the Zero Covid Policy in response to significant protests.

Meanwhile, according to epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding, at least 10% of the world's population will contract the deadly virus in the next three months, which would likely result in millions of deaths.