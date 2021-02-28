Central government has set new record for road construction, recorded in 'Limca Book of Records', says Nitin Gadkari

The central government has recently set a new record for road construction. The National Highway Authority has registered the name Limca Book of Records by constructing 25.54 km single lane in just 18 hours. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari gave this information by tweeting and said that a road of four-line highway has been completed in just 18 hours.

The length of this road is being stated as 25.54 km. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted that under the 4-laning work on the Solapur-Vijapur highway, 25.54 km of single lane construction work has been completed in 18 hours, which will be recorded in the 'Limca Book of Records'.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari further wrote that 500 employees of the contractor company have worked hard for this. I congratulate the project directors, officers, contractor company representatives and project officials of the National Highways Authority, including those employees. The Union Minister informed that at present 110 km of Solapur-Vijapur highway is in progress which will be completed by October 2021.