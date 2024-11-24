Live
- 15 killed, 20 injured in alleged paramilitary attack in Sudan
- Drugs valued at Rs 16 cr seized in Tripura
- Manipur violence: Assam Police mount 24x7 vigil along inter-state border
- The Impact of Wellness Programs on Employee Engagement and Retention
- IS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Afghanistan
- The Future of MSMEs: Embracing Innovation and Sustainability for Growth
- Army chief returns from Nepal after defence cooperation talks
- ‘Vikatakavi’ shines at IFFI, Goa
- Tamannaah highlights the strengths of south Indian cinema
- Shivanna’s ‘BhairathiRanagal’ locks Telugu release date
Just In
Central Government Holds All-Party Meeting Ahead of Winter Parliament Session
In a crucial preparatory move, the central government convened an all-party meeting on Sunday, November 24, under the leadership of Union Defense...
In a crucial preparatory move, the central government convened an all-party meeting on Sunday, November 24, under the leadership of Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. The meeting, aimed at addressing key issues before the upcoming winter session of Parliament, saw participation from various political leaders, including YSRCP Rajya Sabha leader Vijayasai Reddy and Lok Sabha leader Mithun Reddy.
During the winter session, which commences on Monday, November 25, YSRCP Members of Parliament are set to raise significant issues pertinent to their state, including concerns over the Polavaram project’s height, demands for special status, discussions surrounding the Wakf Bill, and the privatization of Visakha Steel. Furthermore, YSRCP leaders plan to highlight the illegal police cases that have been filed against YSRCP members and social media activists, advocating for their rights and interests.
The winter session is scheduled to run until December 20, with the central government proposing to advance several key legislative measures. Among these, the Vox Act Amendment Bill and the One Nation One Election (Jamili Elections) Bill are expected to be focal points. However, opposition parties have explicitly expressed their dissent regarding both the Vox and Jamili Elections Bills, suggesting a contentious legislative session ahead.