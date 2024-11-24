Central Government Holds All-Party Meeting Ahead of Winter Parliament Session

In a crucial preparatory move, the central government convened an all-party meeting on Sunday, November 24, under the leadership of Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. The meeting, aimed at addressing key issues before the upcoming winter session of Parliament, saw participation from various political leaders, including YSRCP Rajya Sabha leader Vijayasai Reddy and Lok Sabha leader Mithun Reddy.

During the winter session, which commences on Monday, November 25, YSRCP Members of Parliament are set to raise significant issues pertinent to their state, including concerns over the Polavaram project’s height, demands for special status, discussions surrounding the Wakf Bill, and the privatization of Visakha Steel. Furthermore, YSRCP leaders plan to highlight the illegal police cases that have been filed against YSRCP members and social media activists, advocating for their rights and interests.

The winter session is scheduled to run until December 20, with the central government proposing to advance several key legislative measures. Among these, the Vox Act Amendment Bill and the One Nation One Election (Jamili Elections) Bill are expected to be focal points. However, opposition parties have explicitly expressed their dissent regarding both the Vox and Jamili Elections Bills, suggesting a contentious legislative session ahead.