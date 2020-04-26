Centre allows local shops to reopen

New Delhi: In a midnight order, the Union Home Ministry on Friday announced a new set of relaxations, allowing opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes.

The order comes as a big relief for small-scale traders and businessman after a month of the coronavirus lockdown. The ministry, however, said the new relaxations will not apply to hotspots or containment zones in the country.

According to the order, the neighbourhood shops and tailors can reopen business from Saturday (April 25). However, malls, cinemas, wine shops and market complexes will remain shut to prevent any untoward situation due to large gatherings.

With the Centre's fresh guidelines, the Centre has also ended the essential and non-essential goods classification, at least for the brick and mortar stores, as the restrictions on non-essential goods will continue for e-commerce.

Government sources, however, said the states can form independent guidelines to keep tighter restrictions, but not dilute the order to give more relaxations.

The Assam government was the first to decide not to implement the order for now and said it will take a call on Monday.











