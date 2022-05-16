Centre announces Rs 1-cr cash award

New Delhi: Hailing the Indian men's badminton team for defeating 14-time champions Indonesia, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Sunday announced Rs 1 crore cash award for the team for winning the maiden Thomas Cup trophy in Thailand.

No Indian team has previously reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup in its 70-plus year history. In what was India's first-ever appearance in the tournament finale, they defeated the record 14-time champions Indonesia in the Thomas Cup 2022 final at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand by 3-0 to lift the coveted trophy.

