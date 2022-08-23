Centre issues notification on Gati Shakti University

New Delhi: The Central government has issued a notification to transform the National Rail and Transportation University into a Central university to be called Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya.

The National Rail and Transportation University located in Vadodara is a deemed-to-be-institution.

The notification uploaded on Tuesday mentioned: "The territorial jurisdiction of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya shall extend to the whole of India, as specified in the First Schedule to this Act. The Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya shall be sponsored and funded by the Central Government in the Ministry of Railways."

"All properties, movable and immovable, of or belonging to the National Rail and Transportation Institute, Vadodara, shall vest in Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya established under this Act; all rights and liabilities of the National Rail and Transportation Institute, Vadodara, shall be transferred to, and be the rights and liabilities of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya established under this Act," said the notification.

It also said that Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya established as an University shall take additional measures for providing high quality teaching, research and skill development in diverse disciplines related to transportation, technology and management including establishing centres in India and abroad, as may be required in the opinion of the said University.

The university has been named after the Centre's ambitious Rs 100-lakh crore PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity. As per officials, the university will also take measures for high quality teaching, research and skill development in various disciplines related to transportation, technology and management.