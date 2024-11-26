Live
Just In
Centre leveraging innovation, tech for capacity building among teachers
Union minister Pradhan launches 'The Teacher App'
New Delhi: The Union government is leveraging innovation and technology for continuous capacity building of teachers in the spirit of National Education Policy (NEP), Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.
The minister made the comments at the launch of 'The Teacher App' which has been developed by Bharti Airtel Foundation and is dedicated to the capacity building of teachers.
"Teachers are the real karmyogis building the future generation. We are leveraging innovation and technology for continuous capacity building of teachers in spirit of NEP 2020," he said.
"Enlightened teachers make enlightened students. As India marches ahead in the knowledge-driven 21st century, teachers will play a pivotal role in mapping the future opportunities and ensuring our youth lead the growth story," he added.
Pradhan said the app will go a long way in empowering the teachers through continuous capacity building using innovative course content, technology and community building features.