Centre relaxes wheat ban order

New Delhi: The government has announced some relaxation to its recent order on restrictions of wheat exports.

It has now decided that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to Customs for examination and have been registered into their systems on or prior to May 13, such consignments would be allowed to be exported.

The government also allowed a wheat shipment headed for Egypt, which was already under loading at the Kandla port.

This followed a request by the Egyptian government to permit the wheat cargo being loaded at the Kandla port.