Centre suffering from 'anti-Punjab' syndrome: Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the Centre is suffering from ''anti-Punjab'' syndrome and asked the people to punish it in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

He also appealed to the people of Punjab to make his party victorious on all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Kejriwal took on the Centre for allegedly rejecting Punjab's tableau for the Republic Day parade, saying it was humiliation of Punjabis and added that the martyrs of state do not need ''NOC'' (no-objection certificate) from the Centre for their supreme sacrifices.

The Centre is suffering from anti-Punjab syndrome due to which they need to be taught a lesson, he said, and slammed the Union government for creating ''obstacles'' in the smooth functioning of the non-BJP ruled states. This is ''high-handedness'' of the Centre, he added.

The Delhi chief minister was addressing a gathering here.

Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had detailed deliberations with the industrialists and traders during 'Sarkar Vyapaar Milni' programme here.

Later, a similar event was held in the evening at Amritsar. Addressing the traders, Kejriwal called upon people to ensure victory of the party on all the 13 Lok Sabha seats ''so that Bhagwant Singh Mann can combat the discriminatory policies of the Union government''.

He said these 13 MPs, when elected, will also give fillip to the development and progress of the state.

Hitting out at previous regimes in the state, Mann alleged that these people mercilessly ''looted'' the state for their vested political interests thereby hampering the development of the state.

Mann again raked up the issue alleging that the Badal family had taxes worth Rs 108 crore waived for a Mohali-based luxury hotel, Sukhvilas, by way of a ''tailor-made'' eco-tourism policy during the Akali regime.

Mann said former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh could have taken action against them ''but he remained mum because he was hand in glove with the Badals''.

''Captain has also constructed his palace around Sukhvilas by flouting the norms due to which he didn't take action against it,'' he alleged, while adding the state government is also probing the alleged misuse of authority by Amarinder for his ''vested interest''.

Referring to his tax waiver allegation for the luxury hotel, Mann said the Akalis are threatening him with defamation.

''There is no question of apology. They may file the suit as soon as they want,'' said Mann, while adding those who have ''looted'' public money will be held accountable and said more disclosures will be made in coming time.

Kejriwal alleged that in the last 75 years, leaders like the Badals and Captain Amarinder had ''ruined'' the state and ''plundered'' the wealth of the state.

However, due to the effective rule of the AAP in the last two years, winds of change are now blowing in the state, he claimed.

The Delhi chief minister said the AAP leaders are not here in politics to earn money or enjoy the fruits of power but they are here to serve the people.

Addressing a gathering in Ludhiana, Mann reiterated that the first of its kind initiative in the form of these 'milnis' (meetings) is aimed at ensuring the well-being of the trading community.

He said this is a step forward for restoring the pristine glory of the state by giving fillip to its economic development.

Mann said the industry and trade is the backbone of the economy of every state due to which it must be given an impetus.

Earlier, at another event during inauguration of a school of eminence here, Kejriwal had targeted the Centre and said, ''You are seeing how the Centre is hassling us. In Delhi, I am tackling that. But in Punjab, Mann is fighting with BJP, Centre and with the Governor.

''Centre is withholding Rs 8,000 crore of Punjab's money. They are not releasing it. It is not their money. It is of people of Punjab. With this money, so many developmental works could have been undertaken,'' said Kejriwal.

He claimed that the previous governments had never bothered about the welfare of the industrialists and traders.

The Delhi chief minister described these 'milnis' as need of the hour for better coordination amongst the state government and the traders.

Mann said instead of ''sankalp pattars'' (manifestos) the rival political parties are now talking of giving ''guarantees'' to the people, by following in footsteps of the AAP.

Mann said Kejriwal had brought a paradigm shift in politics by introducing value based politics.

The Punjab chief minister said the state government is working tirelessly for changing the face of Punjab by giving impetus to its development.