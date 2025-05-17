Centre to launch National Soil Spectral Library towards digital agriculture

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is slated to chair a high-level stakeholder consultation on Monday on ‘Viksit Krishi’ and review key agricultural and rural development schemes in Nagpur, it was announced on Saturday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also attend the meeting, according to a Ministry of Agriculture statement.

During the visit, the Union Minister will inaugurate the National Soil Spectral Library (NSSL) – a pioneering initiative in digital agriculture, developed collaboratively by the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR)-National Bureau of Soil Survey and Land Use Planning, Nagpur; the Indian Institute of Soil Science, Bhopal; and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi.

This initiative is part of the Network Programme on Precision Agriculture, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The minister will also launch an AI-based Smart Trap for Pink Bollworm, a major pest affecting cotton crops.

This technology, developed by the ICAR-Central Institute of Cotton Research, Nagpur, leverages advanced machine learning algorithms for precision pest control. Progressive farmers from the region will also be felicitated during the event in recognition of their innovative contributions to agriculture.

According to the ministry, the establishment of the National Soil Spectral Library marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards digital agriculture. The library will facilitate a contactless, rapid, and cost-effective method of soil analysis, replacing the conventional wet chemistry-based testing.

The soil spectral data, representing diverse agro-climatic zones of India, will be formally dedicated to the nation by the Union Minister.

Chouhan will be accompanied by Secretary (DARE) and Director General, ICAR, Dr. Mangi Lal Jat; Deputy Director Generals; Assistant Director General; Directors of Maharashtra-based ICAR institutes; Vice Chancellors of State Agricultural Universities (SAUs); and other senior dignitaries.







