Centre to set up high-level panel to examine possibility

New Delhi: Apparently to soothe the rising tension in Nagaland over the killing of 14 civilians, the Centre has decided to set up a high-level committee to examine the possibility of lifting the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in the northeastern state where it has been operational for decades, according to officials.

Disciplinary action is also likely to be taken against the Army personnel, who were directly involved in the botched-up counter-insurgency operation in Nagaland's Mon district in early December, after a fair inquiry.

The Army personnel may be placed under suspension pending the probe, a senior government official said. Protests have been going on in several districts of Nagaland for the withdrawal of the AFSPA, ever since an Army unit killed the 14 civilians in Mon mistaking them as insurgents. The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. It also gives immunity to the forces if they shoot someone dead.

The decision to constitute a high-level committee was taken at a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by chief ministers of Nagaland and Assam Neiphiu Rio and Himanta Biswa Sarma respectively on December 23, an official said.

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and former chief minister of Nagaland T R Zeliang also attended the meeting. A Nagaland government statement said that the committee will look into the possibility of the withdrawal of the AFSPA in Nagaland and a decision will be taken on the basis of its recommendations.