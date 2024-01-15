Live
Just In
CEO Of Private Company Booked For Alleged Rape of NRI Employee At Delhi Hotel
- The CEO of a private company faces charges for allegedly raping an NRI woman, who worked as an assistant general manager in his office.
- The incident, reported by the police, took place at a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri district on September 14, 2023.
The CEO of a private company is facing charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) woman employed in his office, as reported by the police on Sunday. The incident is said to have occurred on September 14, 2023, at a luxury hotel in the Chanakyapuri district.
Upon receiving a complaint from the US citizen of Indian origin on Saturday night, the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chanakyapuri police station.
The complainant, who claimed to work as an assistant general manager at the accused's company, asserted that the man, who held the position of CEO, was known to her uncle and had assisted her in securing the job.
A senior police officer stated that a thorough investigation is currently underway in this case.