Champai Soren Quits As Jharkhand CM: Hemant Soren stakes claim

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday submitted his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan in Raj Bhavan, paving the way for Hemant Soren to resume the top post. Hemant Soren is all set to return as Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time. The change of guard in Jharkhand was decided after the INDIA alliance MLAs and leaders reached consensus over the replacement of the Chief Minister earlier in the day.

Leaders and MLAs of the alliance, during a meeting at Champai Soren's residence in Ranchi, unanimously decided to elect Hemant Soren as JMM legislature party leader.

Champai Soren, a close aide of the Soren family, took oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister five months ago after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Hemant Soren in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to a land grab case. Hemant Soren was in the Birsa Munda Central Jail for a period of five months before securing bail from the Jharkhand High Court on June 28.

Talks about giving Champai Soren a new responsibility as the Chairman of the UPA coordination committee and working president of JMM are also going on.