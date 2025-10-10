Live
Chandigarh Police Forms SIT To Investigate Death Of Haryana IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar
Highlights
- Chandigarh Police have established a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by IG Pushpender Kumar, to probe the alleged suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.
- His wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has demanded changes in the FIR to include all accused, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur.
The Chandigarh Police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the death of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide on October 7. The SIT, headed by Inspector General Pushpender Kumar, was constituted under the direction of Chandigarh Police chief Sagar Preet Hooda to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry.
The decision follows the registration of an FIR on Thursday, which includes charges of abetment to suicide and provisions of the SC/ST Act. The FIR was based on a final note left by the officer, naming Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, and nine other serving and retired officials for alleged harassment and defamation.
Meanwhile, Puran Kumar’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, has urged authorities to amend the FIR to correctly name all the accused and strengthen the SC/ST Act sections that she claims were diluted. The officer’s family has also withheld consent for the post-mortem examination until their demands are met.
The 52-year-old Dalit officer was found dead in the basement of his home in Chandigarh’s Sector 11. The SIT, which includes senior police officials such as SSP Kanwardeep Kaur and SP (City) KM Priyanka, has been tasked with collecting evidence, questioning witnesses, and submitting a report in a time-bound manner, though no deadline has been set.
DGP Hooda emphasised the need for a “prompt, impartial, and comprehensive” probe, allowing the SIT to include additional officers or experts as required.
