Chariots for Rath Yatra will be completed soon

Puri: Construction of chariots for the Puri Rath Yatra on July 1 will be completed soon. They have specific heights and number of wheels that never change. Lord Jagannath's chariot Nandighosh is 45.5-foot high with 16 wheels and the roof is covered with red and yellow fabric.

Lord Balabhadra's chariot Taladhwaja is 45-foot high, has 14 wheels and the roof is covered with red and green cloth. Devi Subhadra's chariot Devidalana is 44.5-foot high, has 12 wheels and the roof is covered with red and black fabric. The chariots are carved out of Asana, Dhaura, Simli and Phasi trees. More than 200 people are involved in making the chariots which are in the process of final shape.

As many as180 platoons police and over 1,000 officers are to be deployed for Puri, as lakhs of devotees are expected to visit the town for the yatra being held after a gap of two years. The police personnel will be sensitised to ensure that 'darshan' of the deities will be a smooth affair for devotees, said DGP Sunil Bansal.

As the Jagannath temple is classified as a category-A shrine, anti-sabotage may be expected. Metal detector checks are being carried out near the temple.