Chennai NGO Urges Action to Rescue and Rehabilitate Captive Elephant at Tamil Nadu Temple

Chennai: People for Cattle in India (PFCI), a Chennai-based animal welfare organisation, has called for immediate action against the custodians and mahouts of Jeymalyatha (also known as Joymala), a temple elephant housed at Arulmigu Nachiyar (Andal) Temple in Srivilliputhur, Tamil Nadu. The NGO has requested authorities to file a preliminary Offence Report (POR) following disturbing video footage that shows mahouts using iron ankushes to control the elephant through intimidation and threats.

The footage, which has drawn widespread condemnation, appears to contradict the directives issued by the Captive Elephant Special Committee on August 27, 2022. The committee, which includes wildlife and animal husbandry officials and elephant welfare experts, had specifically banned using ankushes, citing the long-term trauma such instruments can cause. The committee’s findings emphasised the severe psychological impact of such training methods, warning that continued mistreatment would justify the elephant’s rescue and rehabilitation.

PFCI founder Arun Prasanna highlighted the elephant’s history of abuse, noting that Jeymalyatha had endured multiple instances of severe beatings, as reported in secret footage made public in 2021 and 2022. Despite repeated recommendations by welfare committees for improved care, inspection reports between 2022 and 2023 revealed a pattern of neglect. Key concerns included inadequate diet, prolonged tethering, unsuitable flooring, lack of sufficient exercise, and failure to create a free-roaming environment.

“The authorities at the Arulmigu Nachiyar Temple have consistently failed to meet basic welfare standards for Jeymalyatha. The use of ankushes continues despite clear prohibitions, making the elephant’s environment unsafe both for her and for humans nearby,” said Prasanna.

He further stressed the urgency of relocating Jeymalyatha to a wildlife sanctuary, where she could live unchained and in the company of other elephants. Prasanna pointed out that captive elephants under extreme stress can become unpredictable, often lashing out violently. This year alone, several incidents of elephants attacking humans have been reported, underscoring the critical need for humane management.

The NGO has also drawn attention to a letter from June 20, 2023, by the Deputy Director of the Virudhunagar District Level Captive Elephants Welfare Committee, which highlighted ongoing failures in Jeymalyatha’s care. Among the issues listed were the lack of a balanced diet, inadequate exercise, and substandard living conditions.

PFCI insists that the Tamil Nadu Forest Department is obligated to ensure the welfare of both the elephant and the community. The organisation has urged authorities to prioritise Jeymalyatha’s rescue and rehabilitation, reiterating their demand for a POR to be filed against those responsible for her mistreatment.