Chennais Amirta Students Created History

The Tribute Took Place At Nehru Stadium In The Presence Of Prof.Dr. K. Narayanasamy Vice Chancellor, The Tamilnadu Dr MGR Medical University And R. Bhoominathan - Chennais Amirta Group Chairman

3,000 students from Chennais Amirta institutions across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka. created history at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai with a massive tribute to cricketer Dinesh Karthik.They came together to create a giant human formation reading “CA♡DK19”, symbolizing Dinesh Karthik’s iconic jersey number 19.

The Title of this unique Record is - Maximum Participants in a Human Formation Representing a Sportsman's Jersey. This has been recognised by both the Indian Book of Records and Asian Book of Records.

This pathbreaking event had as its esteemed Chief Guest - Indian Cricketer Dinesh Karthik and as Guest of Honour Prof. Dr. K. Narayanasamy, M.D., D.M. (Gastro), Vice Chancellor, The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, Chennai. The event was presided over by Chennais Amirta Group Chairman, R. Bhoominathan. This record inspired students by promoting values such as determination, resilience, and the hard work.

The event was the finale to the Grand 7 Annual Sports Meet which had featured students from 7 campuses in South India, including five Hotel Management campuses, Aviation, and Nursing streams. Students competed in various sporting events such as cricket, volleyball, throwball, football, kabaddi, athletics, and more. Winners in the competition were honoured. This event was a huge success and a feather in the hat for the group.