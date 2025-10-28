Chhath Puja celebrated at KIIT-DU

Bhubaneswar: Chhath Puja was celebrated with great devotion and traditional fervour on KIIT-DU campus on Monday. The festival saw enthusiastic participation from a large number of students, particularly from Bihar, who performed the rituals dressed in traditional attire, creating a vibrant and devotional atmosphere.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS, Achyuta Samanta, joined the celebration and extended his greetings to the students and staff. Speaking on the occasion, Samanta said, “I feel happy that students are participating wholeheartedly in the celebration.

Chhath is observed across India with immense enthusiasm. Mata Sita observed Chhath upon her return from exile, reflecting its deep cultural and spiritual significance.”

The event was also graced by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Raju K D, Registrar Prof G R Mohanty, along with officials, faculty members and staff of KIIT-DU.