Live
- Law student stomach cut open, fingers chopped in Kanpur
- Cyclone Montha Strengthens into a Severe Storm, Expected to Cross Andhra Coast Today
- Cyclone Montha: Danger signal seven hoisted at Kakinada Port
- Law student stomach cut open, fingers chopped in Kanpur
- 36 pc Gen Z within legal drinking age have never consumed alcohol: Report
- Sindhu ends 2025 season to focus on foot injury recovery
- Institutional investments in Indian real estate sector surge by 83 pc in July-Sep
- Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
Chhath Puja celebrated at KIIT-DU
Bhubaneswar: Chhath Puja was celebrated with great devotion and traditional fervour on KIIT-DU campus on Monday. The festival saw enthusiastic...
Bhubaneswar: Chhath Puja was celebrated with great devotion and traditional fervour on KIIT-DU campus on Monday. The festival saw enthusiastic participation from a large number of students, particularly from Bihar, who performed the rituals dressed in traditional attire, creating a vibrant and devotional atmosphere.
The Founder of KIIT and KISS, Achyuta Samanta, joined the celebration and extended his greetings to the students and staff. Speaking on the occasion, Samanta said, “I feel happy that students are participating wholeheartedly in the celebration.
Chhath is observed across India with immense enthusiasm. Mata Sita observed Chhath upon her return from exile, reflecting its deep cultural and spiritual significance.”
The event was also graced by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Raju K D, Registrar Prof G R Mohanty, along with officials, faculty members and staff of KIIT-DU.