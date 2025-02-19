Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj inspires us in building strong, self-reliant, prosperous India: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 395th birth anniversary.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted that Shivaji Maharaj's valour and vision laid the foundation for Swarajya (self-rule).

"I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His valour and visionary leadership laid the foundation for Swarajya, inspiring generations to uphold the values of courage and justice," wrote the PM in his post.

He further said that Shivaji inspires us to build a strong, self-reliant and prosperous India.

PM Modi also posted a video clip in honour of the great king. He said for him he is not just a name or a king but "Shivaji is a God and there is nothing bigger than God".

The PM said in the video, "...so many years have passed by but his values, and commitments continue to inspire us today... and based on these values, we have to complete the next 25 years of Amrit Kal... this journey will be to make India of Shivaji's dreams .. this journey will be of swaraj, good governance and Atmanirbharta... this journey will be of Viksit Bharat.. "

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Shivaji Maharaj's unmatched courage, commitment to justice and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people continue to inspire all.

In a post on X, he wrote, "I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on his Jayanti. His unmatched courage, commitment to justice and unwavering dedication to the welfare of the people continue to inspire us. Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy of selfless service, integrity and resilience will pave the way for prosperity and peace for coming generations."

Union Home Minister Amit Shahh wrote in Marathi (loosely translated as): "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who declared 'Hindavi Swarajya', embodied a life of principles, duty, and religious devotion. He fought against the fanatic invaders, protecting the flag of eternal pride and dharma. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will forever be remembered as a nation-builder. On Shiv Jayanti, a tribute to the symbol of unparalleled courage, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj!"

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar attended Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary celebrations at Shivneri Fort, Junnar. They also interacted with children and the event featured cultural performances celebrating Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy.

CM Devendra Fadnavis while paying tributes to Shivaji posted on X, "His governance was as remarkable as his conquests, still inspiring generations. On his Birth Anniversary, salutations to a benevolent ruler and a master strategist, the Founder of Hindavi Swarajya, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj!"

"Tributes to a great conqueror with the vision of Akhand Bharat, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Birth Anniversary! ...Jai Bhavani! Jai Shivaji! Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of Hindavi Swarajya on his Birth Anniversary!" CM Fadnavis added in his post.



