Chhattisgarh: CM Sai signals cabinet shake-up before embarking on foreign tour

Raipur: After months of anticipation, the long-awaited cabinet expansion in Chhattisgarh appears to be on the verge of materialising.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has once again stirred political circles with a significant statement, suggesting that the expansion could take place before his upcoming foreign tour.

Speaking to the media in Raipur, Sai remarked, “Wait, the expansion will happen soon,” indicating that new ministers may be sworn in before August 22, when he is scheduled to depart on a foreign trip.

CM Sai’s comments have reignited speculation across the state, with discussions reaching their final stages. The BJP high command has reportedly given its nod to the expansion, and sources suggest that three new faces will be inducted into the cabinet.

Political activity has intensified in the state capital, Raipur, since Sai’s recent return from Delhi, with party workers and supporters expressing enthusiasm over the impending expansion.

While several names are being floated within the organisation, the final decision rests with the BJP’s central leadership. It is expected that the new appointments will reflect a careful balance of regional representation and social diversity, reinforcing the party’s strategic positioning ahead of future electoral contests.

Interestingly, the Haryana model has been considered in shaping the new structure. Haryana, with 90 MLAs, has 14 ministers, including the Chief Minister.

Chhattisgarh, which also has 90 MLAs, has so far appointed only 13 ministers. According to constitutional provisions, a state can have up to 15 per cent of its MLAs as ministers, which in Chhattisgarh’s case allows for 14 ministers.

This opens the door for three additional ministerial appointments, as there are 11 ministers in the Sai cabinet.

The timing of the expansion is closely tied to Sai’s foreign tour, which begins on August 22 and will span ten days. He is set to visit Japan and South Korea, accompanied by Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain.

The tour is aimed at boosting investment in Chhattisgarh, following the rollout of the state’s new industrial policy.

Sai will meet with industrialists abroad and participate in the Chhattisgarh Investment Authority (CIA) initiative, which seeks to attract global capital to the state.