Chhattisgarh govt hails panchayat for winning prize at National Water Awards

New Delhi: The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday complimented Masulpani gram panchayat in the Kanker district for constructing 161 watershed structures, an achievement in the field of water conservation that has earned it recognition at the national stage.



The gram panchayat was awarded the second prize in the category of Best Panchayat at the fifth National Water Awards ceremony for innovation towards water conservation and its proper use.

Ramiya Netam, sarpanch of Masulpani gram panchayat, received the award from Union Water Minister C.R. Paatil at a ceremony held on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhavan here, a statement said.

Addressing the gathering at the award ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu said water conservation was a part of our tradition.

"Our ancestors used to build ponds near villages. They used to build reservoirs in or near temples so that the stored water could be used in case of water shortage. Unfortunately, we are forgetting the wisdom of our ancestors. Some people have encroached upon reservoirs for personal gain. This not only affects the availability of water during drought but also creates flood-like situations when there is excessive rainfall," she added.

Highlighting the Masulpani gram panchayat's work, the state government said it played a crucial role in the construction of 161 watershed structures, including 99 farm ponds.

Apart from this, 39 brushwood stores, one community pond's de-silting, two wells, two underground dams, three gabions and other structures were constructed by the panchayat during 2023. Due to this, people have started using surface water for irrigation, the statement said.

The Jal Shakti Ministry is running a comprehensive campaign to spread awareness about water management and conservation at the national level.

National Water Awards are given to create awareness among people about the importance of water and to motivate people to adopt the best water use systems.

These awards honour individuals and organisations focused on achieving the government's vision of 'Water Prosperous India'.

The fifth National Water Awards were presented in nine categories -- Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best School or College, Best Industry, Best Water User Association, Best Institution (other than school or college), and Best Civil Society.