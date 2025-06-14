Chhattisgarh: Three children dead, parents critical in Kanker family suicide bid

Raipur: Three children from a family in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district have died after reportedly being poisoned by their parents, who are currently undergoing treatment in critical condition at a community health centre in Pakhanjur.

The tragic incident is believed to have occurred late at night in PV-70 village, part of the Pankhajur settlement under the jurisdiction of the Partapur police station.

A senior police officer told IANS that the authorities were alerted early on Saturday morning about the family's suicide bid.

By the time officials arrived, the three children had already died, and the parents were rushed to hospital.

“Both parents remain unconscious, making it difficult for police to determine the cause of the incident. Once the parents regain consciousness, investigators hope to gather more information.

"Meanwhile, the police are examining possible reasons that could have led to such an extreme act,” Ravi Kujur, Sub-Divisional police officer told IANS.

According to the officer, the family is of Bangladeshi migrants whose ancestors settled in India during the 1970s.

The children have been identified as 11-year-old Varsha Bairagi, 7-year-old Deepti Bairagi, and 5-year-old Devraj Bairagi. Their parents, currently under treatment, are Devendra Bairagi, 36, and Namita Bairagi, 32.

Police have dismissed reports suggesting the poison was consumed at a lodge.

“The incident took place inside the family's home in PV-70 village. He said the couple attempted suicide along with their children by ingesting poison. All three children died, and the parents continue to receive treatment at the Pakhanjur Community Health Centre,” investigating officer Yashwant Shyam clarified to IANS.

The area where the family lived is one of 133 settlements — known as Paralkot Villages (PV) — established in the region of Kapsi, Pakhanjur, and Bande.

These settlements were created for people displaced from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and have been numbered as PV-1 to PV-133.

Many of these migrants faced severe hardships, having lost large tracts of agricultural land and being forced to survive on minimal holdings.

In 1958, the Indian government established the Dandakaranya Development Authority to support such refugees.