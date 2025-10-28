Live
Chhotray receives Sarala Puraskar
Bhubaneswar: Noted poet and fiction writer Devdas Chhotray on Sunday received the 46th Sarala Puraskar for his contribution to literature. Prominent Hindi poet and writer, Professor Savita Singh, presented the award, which comprises a copper plaque, citation and an award amount of Rs 7 lakh, to Chhotray for his short-story collection ‘Matinee Show’.
The Sarala Puraskar, instituted by Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT), is given annually for the best literary achievement. Legendary Odissi musician and vocalist Guru Ramhari Das and painter Baladev Maharatha were also bestowed with the ‘Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman’. Both artistes received a citation, plaque and Rs 2.5 lakh each.
Presiding over the function, IMPaCT Trustee Paramita Panda said Chhotray has always won the respect of readers and listeners for his unique presentation style. Professor Singh said, “I am so very happy that my favourite poet, Devdas Chhotray has received this award. The depth of his poetry touches all who read him.”
Chhotray said he does not write for any uninformed audience. “I write only for myself and for a few of my friends. I am grateful to the organisers of the Sarala Puraskar for considering ‘Matinee Show’ for the award,” he said.