Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Administered Insulin In Tihar Jail

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, received insulin treatment on Monday evening within Tihar jail following a sudden increase in his blood sugar level, based on the recommendation of AIIMS doctors. This marks the first instance of him being administered insulin since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, 2024.

A Tihar official stated that Kejriwal received a low dose of two insulin units on Monday evening upon the advice of AIIMS doctors, prompted by a blood sugar reading of 217 around 7 pm. The decision to administer insulin was made by Tihar doctors overseeing his care, who were guided by AIIMS specialists during a video conference on April 20.

The Aam Aadmi Party shared this development on its official platform, crediting it to the efforts of the people of Delhi and divine intervention, specifically citing Lord Hanuman. This development follows a rejected plea by Kejriwal to the Delhi court, requesting insulin administration and daily video consultations with his doctors.

In a letter to the Tihar jail superintendent, Kejriwal accused the administration of neglecting his insulin needs despite repeated requests, denouncing their statement as misleading. Sanjay Beniwal, Tihar Jail Director General (Prison), addressed concerns, stating that managing health needs, including diabetes, for a large inmate population is a routine task.

He emphasized the system in place for addressing grievances and monitoring health needs within the jail. Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate pertains to a money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in the now-defunct Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.