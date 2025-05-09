Live
China Reacts to India-Pakistan Conflict After Operation Sindoor
China urges peace and dialogue, while the US says it will not interfere in the India-Pakistan conflict. Tensions rise after India’s Operation Sindoor and drone attacks.
China has shared its thoughts on the growing fight between India and Pakistan. A Chinese government spokesperson, Lin Zhiyan, said China is worried about what is happening. He said China is against terrorism and wants peace and stability in the area.
China also said it is ready to help reduce tensions by working with other countries. The spokesperson asked both India and Pakistan to follow international laws, stay calm, and talk to each other to solve the problem.
India Hits Back After Pakistan Attacks
Tensions increased after India started Operation Sindoor. Pakistan is firing at the border and using drones and missiles. India has shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones and is giving a strong reply.
US Says It Will Stay Out
US Vice President JD Vance said the United States will not get involved in the India-Pakistan conflict. He said the US has no part in the fight but hopes the tension will go down soon.