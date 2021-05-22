Chipko movement leader Sunderlal Bahuguna dies of Covid

Dehradun: Noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna died of Covid-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh on Friday. Bahuguna breathed his last at 12.05 pm, AIIMS Director Ravikant said. He is survived by his wife Vimla, two sons and a daughter.

The 94-year-old environmentalist known for his pioneering role in the Chipko movement was under treatment for Covid-19 at the hospital for over a week. Admitted at the hospital on May 8 after testing positive for the infection, Bahuguna had been critical since Thursday night with his oxygen level dropping drastically.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Bahuguna's death, saying it is a "monumental loss" for the country. "He manifested our centuries-old ethos of living in harmony with nature.

His simplicity and spirit of compassion will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted.

Born on January 9 in Tehri district, Bahuguna is considered the pioneer of the Chipko movement of the 1970s which he had launched along with dedicated environment conservationists like Gaura Devi to save forests.