Chirag Paswan Says Bihar Govt Formation Blueprint Ready Soon As NDA Prepares For Oath

Following the NDA’s sweeping win in Bihar, attention has now shifted to the formation of the new state government as the current assembly’s term ends on November 22. With the BJP and Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) securing the most seats, speculation has intensified over whether Nitish will take oath as chief minister for a tenth time and how cabinet positions will be distributed among alliance partners.

NDA partners collectively secured 202 out of 243 seats — the alliance’s second time crossing the 200-seat mark after 2010. Union Minister and LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan, whose party won 19 seats, said discussions among allies are already advancing. He affirmed that the new NDA government will be in place before November 22.

After a cordial meeting with Nitish Kumar in Patna, Paswan stated he would consult senior Union ministers as well, and that the government blueprint would be finalised within a day. He added that clarity on leadership and cabinet roles would emerge once the plan is ready. Paswan also criticised the Opposition for spreading what he called misleading narratives about the LJP(RV) and JD(U) during the campaign.

Rashtriya Lok Morcha leader Upendra Kushwaha echoed that the situation would become clearer in the next few days, urging people to wait briefly. According to sources, the formal process of government formation may begin within two to three days, once the winning MLAs arrive in Patna. Before the next term begins, Nitish Kumar will meet Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to submit his resignation and discuss the swearing-in ceremony.

In the final tally, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, followed by JD(U) with 85. LJP(RV) secured 19 seats, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) won 5, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha secured 4 seats.