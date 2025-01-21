Live
Chiranjeevi's Rajya Sabha Nomination Rumors Sparked by Modi's Attention
Prime Minister Modi’s focus on Chiranjeevi at a recent event has led to rumors about his possible Rajya Sabha nomination. However, some believe Chiranjeevi may not want to return to politics fully.
Megastar Chiranjeevi is a household name in the Telugu states. He made his political debut before 2009 and later merged his party with Congress. He even served as a Union Minister for a time before refocusing on his film career. Recently, speculation has been swirling about his possible nomination to the Rajya Sabha.
Chiranjeevi with Prime Minister Modi
Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are known for their strategic political moves, carefully evaluating how each decision can benefit the BJP. However, the party has struggled to make strong gains in South India and has had to depend on regional parties for support.
BJP’s Strategy for the Telugu States
In light of this, there is growing speculation that the BJP is crafting a new strategy for the Telugu states. After extending support to Pawan Kalyan in Andhra Pradesh, the BJP is now focusing on Telangana. There is talk that the party is trying to bring Megastar Chiranjeevi into the fold, with plans to send him to the Rajya Sabha.
Modi with Chiranjeevi at Sankranti Celebrations
Prime Minister Modi attended Sankranti celebrations at Kishan Reddy's house in Delhi, where Chiranjeevi was present. Modi’s attention to Chiranjeevi has sparked rumors about his Rajya Sabha nomination, but some believe Chiranjeevi may not want to fully re-enter politics.
BJP’s Backup Plan for Chiranjeevi
Reports suggest that if Chiranjeevi doesn't join the BJP, the party may nominate him to the Rajya Sabha under the President's quota, like other prominent figures. This has sparked speculation that Pawan Kalyan may be blocking his brother Nagababu's nomination.
The BJP has struggled in southern states, except Karnataka. However, the Mega Family—Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan—has strong support in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The BJP plans to use this support to strengthen its position until the 2029 elections.
BJP’s Support for Pawan Kalyan
The BJP has been strongly supporting Pawan Kalyan, with talks about him possibly becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. They see him as a key figure to bring in a large social group from the state. Pawan Kalyan’s recent controversial comments in support of Sanatan Hindu Dharma have garnered backing from the BJP and the Sangh Parivar. While the BJP is actively working with Pawan in Andhra Pradesh, the situation in Telangana remains different.
Focus on Telangana
There is speculation that the BJP wants to send Chiranjeevi to the Rajya Sabha to help in Telangana. They may use Pawan in Andhra Pradesh and Chiranjeevi in Telangana. It's unsure if Chiranjeevi will accept, but efforts are being made by Pawan Kalyan and Kishan Reddy to convince him.