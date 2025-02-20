Live
Chittaranjan’s record production
Celebrating its 75 glorious years, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), the leading manufacturer of Electric Locomotives of Indian Railways, rolled out its 581st Electric Locomotive for the financial year 2024-25, surpassing its highest ever production of 580 locomotives achieved in the financial year 2023-24.
This is the highest ever production in any financial year & all time highest loco production figure in its history till date in a financial year.
In the current financial year this remarkable feat has been achieved 41 days earlier in comparison to previous year.
This remarkable feat was possible under the leadership & guidance of Vijay Kumar, General Manager/CLW & with his continuous motivation and encouragement to the dedicated workforce of CLW.