Cholera in endemic stage: Central team

Bhubaneswar: A Central team, after inspecting diarrhoea and cholera-hit areas in Jajpur, on Monday said cholera was at an endemic stage in the district. There is no cholera outbreak in the district, it is endemic with just a little surge in cases, Shibani, Lahiri, a member of the Central team, told reporters here. “We have seen an outbreak of diarrhoeal diseases. We have given suggestions to the State on water safety, food safety, maintenance of personal hygiene and awareness creation,” she said. The State government has already started distributing medicines in the affected areas and the maximum of the patients have been managed, Lahiri said.

Bhagirathi Diwedi, another member of the Central team, said it was confirmed from laboratory test reports that cholera cases have been detected in the district. The State authority is monitoring the caseload, he said. “We are holding discussions with the officers concerned of Odisha and giving necessary suggestions,” he said.

A 14-member Central team visited Jajpur district on Sunday and held a meeting with the district administration. The team is also likely to visit some other districts, where diarrhoea cases have been reported.