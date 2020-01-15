Christian girls are being killed in the name of love jihad: Syro-Malabar Synod

Syro-Malabar Synod claimed that Christian girls in Kerala are being killed in the name of "love jihad".

Syro-Malabar Synod is a Christian body based in northern Kerala. The body said that incidents of "love jihad" are increasing in Kerala. It added that the killings pose a danger to the secular harmony and social peace of the state.

"It's a matter of fact that planned 'love jihad' is happening, targetting Christian girls. According to what police have said among the 21 who went to ISIS half of them were Christian converts.t is a serious matter that many who are not in the records are being converted and used for terrorist activities," read a press release from the media wing of the Christian body.

The syond also stated that "Statistics show that 'love jihad' is "not imaginary". There have been recent complaints in Kerala that women are sexually abused in the name of love and later they are forced to convert. The police has not acted in these cases. Cops should look into the matter as a law and order issue and not as a religious issue. Instead of seeing this as a religious issue, police should act looking at this as a law and order issue that affects society negatively. Christian girls in Kerala are being killed in the name of love jihad".

The Christian body also said that they will carry out an awareness campaign on the "dangers of love jihad".