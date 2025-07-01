CISCE zonal athletics meet held

Jharsuguda: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) zonal athletics meet concluded at Belpahar English Medium School. A total of 120 athletes from eight ICSE schools of Jharsuguda zone participated in the competition. Various athletics events were held for boys and girls in the under-14, under-17 and under-19 categories.

Kanhu Charan Pradhan, Secretary of the Management Committee, distributed certificates and medals to the athletes. The meet encouraged young athletes to showcase their talents, and outstanding performers were recognised and rewarded. The outstanding performers will participate in the upcoming regional-level athletics competition.

The competition was conducted by Physical Education teachers Hamid Kumar Mahapatra, Debendra Kumar Behera, Channanti Minj, Shanti Nayak, Nandini Rout, Panchanan Panigrahi, Abhilash Sahu, Sanjay Kumar Padhi, Akshay Kumar Nayak, Jayanth Lakra and Rashmita Panigrahi.

The competition was inaugurated by Soumesh Sahu, President of the BEM School Management Committee, who was the chief guest.