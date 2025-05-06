Civil defence mock drill in 12 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: A 7-day civil defence mock drill will be started in 12 districts of Odisha on Wednesday. Amid growing tension between India and Pakistan after terror attack in Pahalgam, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued directives to States, including Odisha, to conduct full-scale civil defence mock drills on May 7.

Fire Services DG Sudhansu Sarangi said the mock drill will be held in Angul, Khurda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Puri, Koraput, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

The main objective of the drill is to create awareness among people on air raids to protect themselves in the event of an air strike by the enemy. "The air raid sirens will blare for nearly 5 minutes at 4 pm on Wednesday. We request the people to take shelter in concrete roof buildings when the siren blares," Sarangi said. There is no need to panic, he said.